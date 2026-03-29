Ronald Araujo reveals clear-the-air talks with Phil Foden after Man City star on end of horror challenge during England's draw with Uruguay

The Uruguayan centre-back found himself at the centre of a storm after a heavy challenge on Foden during the second half of the clash in London. Despite the intensity of the tackle, which saw him arrive late for a loose ball, Araujo was adamant that he never meant to cause any physical harm to the City playmaker.

In his post-match comments to reporters, Araujo explained his side of the story and confirmed he had already checked on Foden's wellbeing. "I spoke to him after the match, he told me he was fine," the defender stated.

He later added: "These things happen on the field. My goal was not to cause harm, I was aiming to get to the ball. Foden knows that. I am happy because there is no problem."