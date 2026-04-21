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Romelu Lukaku & Napoli hold 'constructive talks' after injury rehabilitation stand-off
Tensions cooled in Naples
The relationship between Lukaku and Napoli appears to be back on track following "constructive talks" between the player and club officials. The 32-year-old forward had been at the centre of a dispute regarding his recovery location, having spent recent weeks away from the club's Castelvolturno training base to seek specialist treatment in Belgium for a recurring hamstring issue.
While the stand-off had previously sparked rumours of a long-term rift, both parties have now agreed that Lukaku will continue his rehabilitation in his homeland, according to The Athletic. The plan is for the former Chelsea man to return to Naples shortly before joining up with the Belgium squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, ensuring he is in peak physical condition for both club and country.
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Lukaku sets the record straight
Addressing the growing speculation via social media, Lukaku was quick to reiterate his commitment to the Partenopei. "The truth is that in recent weeks I didn’t feel well physically, I underwent some checks while I was in Belgium, and it turned out there was inflammation and fluid in the iliopsoas muscle, near the scar tissue," he wrote on Instagram.
"I could never turn my back on Napoli, never. There is nothing I would want more than to play and make my team win, but right now I have to make sure I am clinically 100 per cent, because lately I wasn’t, and this also weighed on me mentally."
Club shelves disciplinary measures
The resolution comes as a significant relief for Napoli, who were reportedly considering drastic measures just weeks ago. In late March, reports suggested that the Italian side were weighing up potential disciplinary action against the striker after he failed to report for scheduled training sessions. The club issued a statement claiming that Lukaku had not responded to their formal requests to return to Italy. However, after Monday's summit, those threats of internal punishment have been shelved in favour of a collaborative approach to getting the forward back on the pitch.
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A difficult campaign
It has been a frustrating year for Lukaku, who has been limited to just seven substitute appearances this season following a hamstring injury sustained in a pre-season friendly last August. This stands in stark contrast to his debut campaign in Naples, where he was instrumental in their Serie A title charge, netting 14 goals and providing 11 assists following his €30 million (£25.2m) move from Chelsea. With his contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona set to run until the summer of 2027, the club remains invested in the striker's long-term fitness following a season decimated by injury.