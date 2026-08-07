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'Unrefusable' offer rejected! Why Man City star Rodri chose Barcelona over Real Madrid
Rodri chooses Barcelona over Real Madrid
Rodri has dramatically decided to join Barcelona this summer. The Spanish international chose the Blaugrana despite holding extensive contract talks with Madrid over recent weeks. Following a late approach from Barcelona, the 30-year-old opened the door to a sensational move to Catalonia.
A massive transfer is now nearing completion as the World Cup winner prepares to make his highly anticipated return to Liga. Los Blancos had actively pursued his signature following the recent World Cup. Manager Jose Mourinho and club president Florentino Perez were directly involved in the recruitment efforts, but their fierce rivals ultimately won the race for his prestigious services.
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Agent reveals unrefusable Real Madrid offer
Rodri's agent, Pablo Barquero, confirmed that his client received a massive proposal from Los Blancos before making his final choice. He praised the dignity and respect with which the Spanish capital club handled the complex negotiations.
"Real Madrid made an unrefusable offer to Rodri after the World Cup," Barquero said, as quoted by WorldSoccerTalk. "Madrid were serious about going after Rodri and put everything on the table so that he would play for Madrid. From their president down to the general director, everyone worked so that Rodri could play for Real Madrid.
"The conversations were positive and they have been negotiating over these past two weeks, but Rodri has made the decision to choose another offer, and he’s told them his decision."
City forced into reluctant sale
Under new manager Enzo Maresca, City were incredibly eager to retain Rodri as a cornerstone of their formidable squad. However, the midfielder's pressing contract situation forced the Premier League club into a difficult corner. Entering the final year of his current deal through to June 2027, The Cityzens had to either secure an immediate extension or sell him this summer. With the talented midfielder determined to return to Spain, a blockbuster departure quickly became inevitable.
Barcelona can now comfortably accommodate his massive wages after recently parting ways with several high earners. The strategic departures of Robert Lewandowski, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Marcus Rashford freed up significant payroll flexibility to invest heavily in a marquee signing like Rodri.
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Finalising the massive summer transfer fee
With his monumental decision now finalised, Rodri is fully expected to sign a four-year contract with Barcelona. Personal terms are reportedly fully agreed upon, featuring a gross annual salary in the region of €30 million. Only one final major detail remains before the sensational move can be officially completed.
A formal agreement on the final transfer fee between Barcelona and City has yet to be finalised by the two clubs. Reports suggest the blockbuster acquisition will ultimately cost the Catalan giants roughly €60 million. Once that massive fee is formally agreed, Rodri will be unveiled as a Barcelona player as he prepares to lead their midfield into the new season.
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