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FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

Rodri insists Barcelona are NOT Champions League favourites as midfielder outlines the missing pieces for European glory

Rodri
Barcelona
Champions League
LaLiga

Rodri has made an immediate impact since arriving at Barcelona from Manchester City, but the midfielder is keeping expectations grounded regarding the club's Champions League ambitions. Despite the Blaugrana's recent domestic dominance, the Spain captain believes there is still significant work to be done before they can conquer Europe once again.

  • Barcelona's elusive European dream

    Despite securing back-to-back La Liga crowns, Barcelona have struggled to translate their domestic supremacy onto the European stage. The Catalan heavyweights are desperate to end a 12-year Champions League drought, a pursuit that heavily influenced their summer acquisition of 30-year-old Rodri from Manchester City.

    The Spain captain has seamlessly integrated into his new surroundings, instantly becoming a cornerstone of the Blaugrana midfield. However, in a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, the midfield anchor offered a sobering assessment of the club's current standing among Europe's elite.


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    Rodri tempers Champions League expectations

    While acknowledging the squad's immense potential, Rodri was quick to temper expectations surrounding an immediate European triumph. Speaking to the Spanish publication, he outlined the realities facing his new club.

    "The Champions League is achievable, but I don’t think we’re favourites," Rodri explained. "Obviously, I see it as a realistic title for us. It’s that final step we need to take to establish ourselves and show Europe what kind of team we are."

    The midfielder stressed that raw talent alone is rarely enough to secure continental glory. "I don’t think we’re favourites. You have to understand where we’re coming from and what it takes to become champions. This team still needs to polish several things to win it," he added. "Players like me have come here partly for that, to help the team grow and provide something that I think is important when it comes to winning titles as unique as the Champions League."


  • Mastering the decisive moments

    Barcelona's recent European campaigns have been marred by chaotic exits, notably against Inter and Atletico Madrid, where defensive fragility and disciplinary issues proved costly. Rodri highlighted that mastering these fine margins is essential for progressing into the latter stages.

    "I don’t think the Champions League is a tournament where the best team necessarily wins. It’s a tournament of moments, and understanding those moments," he noted. "I think that’s perhaps the area where this team still has room to improve. But if you ask me whether we have a chance, that’s why I came here."

    Addressing the tactical shifts required, he pointed toward pragmatism over attacking flair. He added: "It’s about controlling those moments that make the difference in a tie, especially when the important knockout rounds arrive. Red cards, penalties, perhaps not conceding more than you should. All of those things determine whether you go through or go out.

    "Perhaps it’s better not to be quite as good offensively but to be more consistent and more solid. The teams that have been able to win it have shown you that. That’s where we have room to improve, and I’m sure we will."


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    Learning from past failures

    Looking ahead, Barcelona must channel their past European heartbreaks into valuable lessons as they navigate this season's knockout rounds. Rodri, drawing from his own arduous journey to Champions League success in England, believes this maturation period is non-negotiable.

    "That also comes with experience. I’ve always said that before you win, you have to lose and you have to learn," the World Cup winner insisted. "Those of us who have been able to win important things know that. I’ve played in I don’t know how many Champions League campaigns before we were finally able to win it.

    "I understand that there’s a learning process in that experience, and I understand that players learn year after year," he concluded. The Blaugrana will now look to apply this hard-earned wisdom to their upcoming European fixtures as they aim to reclaim their status on the continent.

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