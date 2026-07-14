Rodri is back to his Ballon d'Or-winning best for Spain - but Pedri’s poor performances are a cause for concern ahead of World Cup semi-final showdown with France

Of course, Pedri is also a joy to behold on his day. Few players can win the ball back with such regularity - or distribute it with such accuracy. But we've certainly not seen the best of him yet at the World Cup, and that may well be because De la Fuente believes that there are essentially two different versions of Pedri; the one that plays for Spain, and the one that plays for Barcelona.

"Pedri is a class player, one of the best in the world, if not the best," the 65-year-old acknowledged, "but Fabian is also one of the best players in the world if not the best.

"But Pedri can't play like he does for Barca, because we play differently. We have similarities, but it's not the same. We don't have the same players either.

"We have Rodri, so of course his partner in midfield is different. For me, Pedri could play as a 6, 8, or 10, but we have to make decisions that are always very elaborate, very analysed, very tailored to the opponent."

The obvious question now, of course, is who does De la Fuente think is best suited to starting against France?