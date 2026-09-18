Roberto Mancini names 34-man Italy squad for Nations League fixtures featuring nine new players

Mancini has opted to refresh the squad by handing maiden call-ups to nine players. The new faces include Bologna goalkeeper Massimo Pessina, Roma defender Daniele Ghilardi, and Brentford full-back Michael Kayode. They are joined by Monza defender Eddy Kouadio, Cagliari midfielder Alessandro Romano, and Sporting CP talent Issa Doumbia.

The attacking options have also been bolstered with the inclusion of Sassuolo striker Sebastiano Esposito, Napoli forward Antonio Vergara, and Nurnberg striker Mohamed Ali Zoma. Alongside the debutants, Mancini has kept faith in Crystal Palace defender Honest Ahanor and Borussia Dortmund forward Samuele Inacio following their involvement in recent friendlies.