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Revealed: Percentage of game time that Lionel Messi spends walking - with Argentine GOAT ‘adapting to dominate’ ahead of World Cup semi-final clash with England
Tactical evolution of a genius
According to a recent report by the BBC, Messi has walked for 47% of the distance he has covered at the current World Cup, marking the highest percentage of any outfield player. Instead of succumbing to a physical decline, Messi has adapted so he can dominate. He covers just 8.2km per 90 minutes and averages only 2.7 sprints per match, a sharp drop from 5.3 four years ago.
However, his output remains unparalleled. Messi has recorded 33 shots and created 21 chances, combining for the highest total since Diego Maradona in 1986. While his movement has decreased, his influence has only amplified, proving that reading the game is now his greatest asset.
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Mastering the art of space
This strategic preservation of energy is the latest phase in a career defined by constant reinvention. Since breaking through at Barcelona, Messi has shifted from a dynamic winger to a false nine, and eventually to a deep-lying playmaker for Inter Miami and Argentina. Reflecting on this tactical journey, Messi stated: "I didn't used to pay much attention to tactics. But with Guardiola I learned an enormous amount. I started to understand spaces, ball retention, how the game really works."
He also noted the shifting landscape of the sport, explaining: "Football changed a lot. The way of playing, the systems. The game today is much more tactical and physical than before. Before, you found more spaces."
A historic rivalry renewed
The veteran captain is currently joint-top of the Golden Boot race alongside Kylian Mbappe, having registered eight goals and three assists in the tournament. Now, Argentina have their sights firmly set on becoming the first nation to successfully defend their World Cup crown since 1962. Standing in their way are England, who will face Argentina at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday.
England have a monumental task ahead, as they must attempt to do something only Poland have managed in Messi's past 15 World Cup appearances: stop him from scoring or assisting.
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What comes next for Messi?
All eyes will be locked on Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday as Argentina aim to secure their place in the final. If Messi can dictate the tempo against England while walking his way through the tactical battle, he will move one step closer to lifting consecutive World Cup trophies, cementing a legacy that transcends running statistics entirely.
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