Revealed: Kobbie Mainoo's new Man Utd salary ahead of contract extension with midfielder's wages to be quadrupled

Carrick has been instrumental in Mainoo's recent resurgence, starting the youngster in every match of his tenure so far after he struggled to get playing time in the Amorim era. The former United captain believes the midfielder is only scratching the surface of his potential.

"He can always improve on a lot of things, that’s the age he's at just for starters," Carrick noted. "There's so much more to come and develop and that's just natural, that's not a negative on Kobbie, that's just the stage he's in in his career, so hopefully he has got a lot layers to improve and keep developing on that."

"I think he's done really well. Not having a lot of football for a period of time to come in and play a run of games and find your rhythm. I think he did that really quickly and there's a natural kind of flow really and I thought he was really good again on the weekend. Putting in a performance where he did a little bit of everything and controlled the game and spells when he had to defend and it was really impressive."