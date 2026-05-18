Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Harry Kane demanding same salary as Jamal Musiala in Bayern Munich contract extension talks
Bayern icon seeks wage parity with Musiala
The Three Lions captain has become the focal point of the Bavarians' long-term planning, and while a return to the Premier League was once the narrative, Kane is now focused on staying at the Allianz Arena. However, a significant sticking point in negotiations has emerged regarding the 32-year-old's future earnings. Reports from Kicker suggest that the financial terms will likely hinge on the club’s wage structure, with Kane demanding a salary that matches Musiala's exorbitant annual pay.
It is widely believed that Kane will not accept a package lower than that of the German international, especially considering the interest from the Saudi Pro League, where he could potentially earn double his current wage. Despite the financial complexities, Bayern remain optimistic about reaching an agreement, as they currently hold the strongest cards in the negotiation. The club's priority is to secure their talisman, who has seamlessly integrated into life in Munich both on and off the pitch.
- Getty Images
England captain snubs Premier League return
Ever since his move from Tottenham in 2023, English media have speculated on a possible return to the Premier League to break Alan Shearer’s record of 260 goals. Kane currently sits on 213 top-flight goals in England, but he appears to have no immediate desire to revisit that chase. Despite a release clause that many thought he might trigger this summer, the striker is instead pushing for a contract that could see him stay in Germany until June 2030, by which time he would be nearly 37 years old.
While Bayern have reportedly proposed a more modest one-year extension with an option for 2029, the striker's camp is pushing for a longer commitment. The move reflects Kane's deep satisfaction with his development in the Bundesliga and the lifestyle his family enjoys in Munich. Having already secured two league titles, the forward is hungry for more domestic and European silverware under the guidance of Vincent Kompany.
Record-breaking form drives contract demands
Kane’s leverage in these talks is bolstered by his historic performances on the pitch. Following his clinical hat-trick against Koln to end the league season, he has taken his tally to a staggering 58 goals for the campaign. This form has seen him comfortably surpass Robert Lewandowski’s previous single-season record of 55 goals, and he has now claimed the Bundesliga top scorer cannon for three consecutive years.
The synergy between Kane and his attacking partners, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz, has made Bayern the most feared offensive side in Europe. The trio helped the club finish the league season with a record-shattering 122 goals. This unprecedented level of production could convince the Bayern hierarchy that Kane is worth every penny of his requested salary, as they look to build a dynasty around his world-class finishing ability and leadership.
- Getty Images
Champions League hunger fuels Munich stay
Beyond the financial and domestic aspects, Kane’s primary motivation remains the Champions League. His camp has indicated that the 2025-26 season has provided him with the belief that winning the European Cup is highly likely at the Allianz Arena. After years of trophy-less seasons at Tottenham, the taste of success in Germany has whetted his appetite for the game's biggest prizes, including a potential treble.
The immediate focus for Kane and Bayern is the upcoming DFB-Pokal final against Stuttgart on May 23. A victory in Berlin would secure a domestic double, providing the perfect end to a season where Kane has proved his worth as the most reliable striker in world football. With his future seemingly set on staying in Munich, the final hurdle remains the meeting of minds regarding that contract extension and the parity he craves with Musiala.