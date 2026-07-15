'Is the referee up to the task of a semi-final?' - Didier Deschamps points finger at officiating after France dumped out of World Cup by Spain

Beyond the officiating drama, the France coach admitted that his side were second best in almost every department. Spain doubled their lead through Pedro Porro in the 58th minute, leaving a French attack featuring Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise completely toothless. The stats told a damning story, with France failing to even manage a shot from close range until the dying embers of the game.

"To have any hope, we needed to be at our best," Deschamps admitted. "Unfortunately, we weren't. Today [Spain] defended extremely well. They left us very little space. On top of that, because we made technical mistakes, it became difficult to create problems for them. Our technical level was below what we'd shown in previous matches."

He added: "Compared with them, in our passing combinations and sequences, they're also excellent at reading the game and intercepting passes. We couldn't find solutions. I don't want to say that our attacking and technical expression simply disappeared on its own. That's normally one of our strengths.

"There was also a lot of merit on the opponent's side. I'm not going to condemn everything we did or erase what we've accomplished. But I'll repeat it: in a match like this, against a team like Spain, you have to be at your absolute maximum. France wasn't at that level tonight."







