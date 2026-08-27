Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
Live£50
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
RCD Espanyol de Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Donny Afroni

New Real Madrid star Marc Cucurella opened up about his physical condition after an emotional debut at the Santiago Bernabeu

M. Cucurella
Real Madrid
LaLiga

Marc Cucurella has admitted he is still working his way back to full fitness after making his long-awaited home debut for Real Madrid. The Spanish full-back enjoyed an emotional night at the Santiago Bernabeu as Los Blancos swept aside Real Sociedad in a convincing 4-1 victory.

  • Addressing physical condition and fitness

    Despite the positive result, questions remain regarding Cucurella's physical readiness, as the defender has not started either of Madrid's opening two fixtures of the new campaign. The Spaniard was candid about his current state, acknowledging that a disrupted pre-season has left him playing catch-up in terms of match sharpness. He emphasized that the process of returning to his peak physical level is ongoing and requires patience from both the player and the supporters.

    "Step by step. It’s clear that we didn’t have much of a preseason, but little by little, I’m feeling better. We’re doing a great job. The season is long, and the coach knows how to manage the team very well. That’s one of his strengths," he explained on the club's official site.

    • Advertisement
  • cucurella(C)Getty Images

    A dream debut at the Bernabeu

    Cucurella could not hide his delight after finally stepping out onto the hallowed turf of the Santiago Bernabeu as a Madrid player. Reflecting on the evening, Cucurella described the experience as a pinnacle in his professional career, highlighting the collective effort of the squad against a resilient opponent.

    "A perfect night, you can’t ask for more. Showing the Club World Cup trophy to the fans was a very special moment. Then, during the match, we did a great job. We were up against a great team. They made things difficult for us, but the team delivered an excellent performance," he stated.

  • Personal milestones and family presence

    The match held a deep personal significance for Cucurella. The Spaniard highlighted that having his loved ones in the stands made the victory even sweeter, as he looks to establish himself as a regular fixture in the starting XI for the remainder of the 2026-27 season.

    Cucurella elaborated on the raw emotion of the night, stating: “Very special. It was very emotional. A very important day, the first time my family was here at the stadium to see me. I’m very happy, and I hope there are more nights like this. I felt privileged. Not many receive this kind of love and get to showcase such an important trophy in this stadium. I’m very happy for the affection I’ve received and will keep working hard because this is just the beginning," Cucurella stated.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • MbappeGetty Images

    The Mbappe impact and squad depth

    The night was also defined by the brilliance of Kylian Mbappe, who netted a sensational hat-trick to dismantle the Sociedad defence. Cucurella spoke glowingly of his new teammate, emphasizing how the Frenchman’s presence changes the dynamic of every game. The left-back believes that Mbappe’s clinical nature in front of goal will be a recurring theme throughout the year, providing the squad with the ultimate game-changer in tight matches.

    "He is a decisive player, and it’s a privilege to have him on our side. I hope he continues scoring more goals. This won’t be his last hat-trick of the season. With him on fire, the team is much more dangerous, and I’m happy for him," he said.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Malaga crest
Malaga
MAL