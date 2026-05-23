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Real Madrid interest 'a great honour' as Sporting CP captain addresses links to Spanish giants
Danish star flattered by Bernabeu links
Hjulmand has responded to growing reports connecting him with a high-profile move to the Spanish capital. The Sporting CP skipper has been in exceptional form in the Primeira Liga, and his performances have caught the eye of the hierarchy at Real Madrid as they look to refresh their midfield options for the upcoming campaign.
Addressing the rumours, Hjulmand did not hide his pride at being valuations by the 15-time European champions. "It's a great honour for me to see my name associated with a club like Real Madrid, but I'm at Sporting and I have a lot of love for this club. Therefore, my focus is on being here and tomorrow's game. I will talk about my future after tomorrow's game, that's for sure. As for being a starter, I've trained well, but that depends on the manager," he stated.
- AFP
Mourinho's top target for Madrid return
The interest in the 26-year-old coincides with reports that Jose Mourinho is set for a sensational return to the Bernabeu dugout. The Portuguese tactician has reportedly identified Hjulmand as the ideal candidate to anchor his midfield should he take over from the outgoing Alvaro Arbeloa. To secure his signature, Madrid may have to sanction a move for the Sporting CP star that could cost in the region of €50 million.
Sporting manager Rui Borges has also weighed in on the situation, acknowledging that Hjulmand's talent makes such interest inevitable. "Real Madrid's interest in Hjulmand? I see it as natural, especially considering the great player he is and the great seasons he's had at Sporting. His quality is evident to everyone. It doesn't surprise me at all that Real Madrid or another club wants him or talks about him, it's a sign that the work was done. As a leader, it makes me happy," Borges said.
Future decided after final whistle
Despite the flattery, Hjulmand is determined to keep his professional focus on the immediate task at hand. Sporting are preparing for their final competitive fixture, facing Torreense on Sunday in the Taca de Portugal final, and the midfielder has insisted that no definitive decisions regarding a transfer will be made or announced until the season has officially concluded.
The captain stressed the importance of silverware over personal transfer talk, saying: "I don't think this is the right time to talk about my future. The focus has to be on Sporting and tomorrow's game, especially since we haven't won any trophies this season yet, and that's the most important thing. I'll talk about my future after the last game of the season."
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A summer of change in Madrid
Madrid are entering a period of significant transition following two seasons without major domestic or European success. President Florentino Perez is expected to back a major squad rebuild, and Hjulmand represents the profile of player the club believes can provide long-term stability in the middle of the park.
With Mourinho potentially at the helm and legendary figure Toni Kroos linked with a coaching role, the structural changes at the Bernabeu are set to be extensive. Hjulmand’s arrival would signal the beginning of this new era as the club looks to reclaim its dominance in La Liga and the Champions League.