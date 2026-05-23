Jose Mourinho asks Real Madrid to sign £43m midfielder & could name Toni Kroos as his assistant

The path for Mourinho's return has been cleared by Arbeloa, who has officially announced that he will step down from his position following the final game of the season. Arbeloa took over in January but struggled to turn the tide, with the club ultimately falling short in both domestic and European competitions. Despite the difficult results, the former defender expressed deep gratitude for his time in charge of the first team, stating: "I leave Madrid with immense gratitude toward my players. They’ve made me better, allowed me to enjoy every day, taught me so much, and made me a better coach today than I was back on January 12 or 13."

The return of Mourinho is seen as a personal gamble by Florentino Perez, who is eager to restore Real Madrid to their former glory after two seasons without silverware. The managerial change comes at a time of potential institutional upheaval, with whispers of a presidential election on the horizon. Perez is expected to face competition from Enrique Riquelme, making the success of this new era under Mourinho even more critical for the incumbent president. The stage is now set for a major overhaul, with Hjulmand potentially becoming the first piece of the puzzle in what promises to be a dramatic summer at the Bernabeu.