AFP
Real Madrid issue Fede Valverde injury update after Jose Mourinho fumes over unpunished Kang-in Lee tackle
Midfielder suffers severe ankle trauma
Real Madrid have officially issued a medical statement regarding Valverde following Sunday's fiery clash against Atletico Madrid. The club confirmed the Uruguayan midfielder has sustained a severe injury to his left ankle after being caught by studs in a tackle from Kang-in Lee during the 2-1 defeat. Referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias failed to punish the Atletico player with even a yellow card - despite watching the incident unfold from close range.
In a statement released via the club's official channels, the Blancos clarified the extent of the damage found during the first round of examinations. The statement noted: 'Following tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with severe trauma to the left ankle, suffered in this afternoon's match. Valverde will undergo further tests in the coming hours.'
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Mourinho reacts to refereeing controversy
The injury has only served to increase the frustration within the Real Madrid camp following a match defined by officiating disputes. Jose Mourinho was particularly vocal about the treatment his players received on the pitch. The manager watched as Atletico's Cristian 'Cuti' Romero escaped a red card after catching Jude Bellingham with his studs in the left knee during a 50/50 challenge. Arias initially showed a yellow card to Bellingham, but after being called to the monitor by VAR official Daniel Jesus Trujillo Suarez, he rescinded the booking and showed Romero a yellow card instead of sending him off.
Speaking in his post-match press conference, Mourinho did not hold back in his criticism of the officiating team, pointing fingers at both the on-field referee and the VAR official. 'The referee had no experience to officiate a derby. He's 41 years old. He's a poor referee who's only ever done minor matches. Congratulations to the refereeing committee for this appointment,' Mourinho fumed. 'But Mr Trujillo does have a history with Real Madrid. In the Cup, in Girona, Osasuna. He's a VAR official with a lot of history.'
International break concerns for Valverde
Valverde managed to stay on the pitch to complete the game, but his mobility was clearly hampered in the final stages. The severity of the diagnosis puts his upcoming participation with the Uruguayan national team in major doubt, as Diego Forlan's side prepare for two international friendlies against Japan on September 24 and South Korea on September 28.
Valverde has been an indispensable figure for Mourinho this season, establishing himself as a key starter in the Portuguese manager's setup. The midfielder has featured in all eight matches across all competitions so far, chipping in with a goal in the Champions League.
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What next for Real Madrid?
Sunday's defeat sees Real Madrid slip down to fourth in the La Liga standings with 15 points, trailing league leaders Barcelona by six points. Following the international break, Mourinho's side will look to get their domestic campaign back on track when they host Villarreal on October 10, before travelling to Italy to face Roma in the Champions League.
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