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Real Madrid & Jose Mourinho make huge transfer call on Endrick
No more loans for Brazilian starlet
Despite speculation that another temporary move could help his development, the latest reports from Marca suggest Real Madrid have no intention of sending the 19-year-old away again. Instead, the club believe the time has come for Endrick to establish himself as part of the first-team squad.
Both Real Madrid and the player are fully aligned on the plan, with neither side considering another loan during the current transfer window.
Following valuable experience in Ligue 1 with Lyon, Endrick is expected to report for pre-season and begin working under Mourinho. Endrick himself is also understood to believe he is ready to compete for a place in Real Madrid’s first team rather than continue gaining experience elsewhere.£50 bonus
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Mourinho's tactical fit for Endrick
The coaching staff see his physical strength, direct running and attacking power as qualities that can offer something different to the current squad. According to Marca, the physical and power of Endrick will be important for the Portuguese coach as he reshapes the attack. These attributes are expected to make him an important option in a team that has gone trophy-less for two seasons.
Working under a manager like Mourinho represents a fresh start for the youngster. The Brazilian forward believes he has the sufficient maturity to succeed immediately with a coach where he will start from zero. The club remains convinced that his short-term future lies in the Spanish capital rather than another external development project.
Stiff competition in the final third
While the decision to keep him has been made, earning regular minutes will still require Endrick to overcome strong competition. The Brazilian will battle for attacking opportunities alongside Brahim Diaz and Franco Mastantuono, provided the latter is not sent out on loan himself. The variety of profiles in the squad will give Mourinho multiple tactical avenues to explore during his first full campaign back at the club.
Furthermore, the attacking department is expected to eventually welcome back Rodrygo. The winger is currently continuing his recovery from a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury.
Despite these hurdles, Endrick will head into pre-season with growing confidence after an encouraging spell in France where his performances caught the eye of the hierarchy in Madrid.
- AFP
Impressive numbers from Lyon spell
The data from his time in Ligue 1 suggests the 19-year-old is ready for the step up back to La Liga. During his period on loan at Lyon, the forward managed to register eight goals and eight assists across 21 total appearances.
With a contract that runs until 2030, Real Madrid view the forward as a high-value asset for both the present and the future. Having already established himself in the Brazilian national team, the focus now shifts to whether he can translate those international and loan-spell successes into a starting role for one of the world's most demanding clubs.