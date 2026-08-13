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Ibrox in boos! Derek McInnes's disastrous Rangers start continues as Light Blues crash out of Europa League
A nightmare beginning for McInnes
The honeymoon period never truly existed for McInnes, but any lingering patience from the Ibrox faithful evaporated on Thursday night. Since making the high-profile switch from Hearts in the summer, McInnes has failed to register a single victory in four competitive matches. This latest European failure follows a sequence of poor domestic results, leaving the manager's project looking increasingly fragile just weeks into the new campaign.
The atmosphere at full-time was poisonous, with boos echoing around the stands as the reality of a 3-2 aggregate defeat set in. Rangers entered the second leg trailing 2-1 from the first encounter in Poland and, despite a flurry of summer activity involving nine new signings, the team appeared disjointed and devoid of a clear tactical identity.
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Early optimism fades at Ibrox
There was a brief moment when it seemed the night would belong to the hosts. In the 19th minute, captain Lawrence Shankland leveled the tie on aggregate by smashing a penalty down the middle for his first goal since his summer move.
Rangers had started with an experimental 3-5-2 formation due to a mounting injury crisis, which saw Youssef Chermiti ruled out with a long-term ACL injury and Tuur Rommens sidelined with a groin strain. The tactical shift led to an open and chaotic game where the visitors frequently looked the more dangerous side.
Jagiellonia Bialystok take control
The second half saw McInnes attempt to steady the ship by reverting to a back four, introducing Ross McCrorie for Thelo Aasgaard. However, the change failed to yield the desired control as Jagiellonia Bialystok grew in confidence. The visitors played with a level of assurance and purpose that Rangers simply could not match.
Even after Nik Prelec deservedly equalised for the visitors in the 65th minute, and McInnes turned to his bench by introducing Cammy Devlin and Vanja Dragojevic for Dan Neil and Nico Raskin, the Light Blues struggled to create meaningful openings. The lack of cohesion was evident as the clock ticked down, with the team appearing to operate without a discernible strategy.
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Uncertain future in the Conference League
The defeat means Rangers must now navigate a Conference League play-off round against Czech side Jablonec, a significant downgrade from their initial European ambitions. The financial and sporting implications of failing to reach the Europa League group stages will be felt keenly, particularly given the heavy investment in the squad over the summer months.
There is no time for McInnes to lick his wounds, as a Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie against St Mirren looms on Sunday. The Paisley side will undoubtedly be smelling blood given the current state of disarray at Ibrox. If McInnes cannot find a way to spark his expensive assembly of talent into life quickly, the discontent in the blue half of Glasgow will only continue to grow.
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