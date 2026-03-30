AFP
Rafa Mir pleads innocence against rape charge as Elche striker demands pulic trial amid possible 10-year prison sentence
Mir maintains innocence and provides alternative account
The defence team claims that a series of consensual sexual interactions took place, suggesting that any subsequent friction was result of a personal disagreement between the two women involved. They contend that this internal dispute was the actual catalyst for the intervention of private security and local police, rather than any criminal conduct by the player. Mir, currently on loan at Elche from Sevilla, remains under scrutiny as the Public Prosecutor's Office in Spain has officially requested a combined sentence of 10 years and six months for the forward.
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Demand for a public trial and transparency
A central pillar of Mir’s legal strategy is the insistence on a public trial. The player has formally opposed the prosecution's request to hold sessions behind closed doors, arguing that there is no legal justification for it. His defence team believes that public scrutiny is essential to ensure a fair evaluation of the evidence and the testimonies provided by the accusers.
"Nothing justifies the development of the oral trial falling into the secrecy of being held behind closed doors. No reason is expressed by the petitioner for such a radical restriction to deprive public scrutiny of the reliability and sufficiency of the evidence proposed by the accusations in general and, very particularly, the testimony of the complainant, as presented by the accusations with the aim of upsetting the presumption of innocence of the accused," the statement read.
Police reports and lack of initial complaints
The defence further highlights that initial police reports from the night of the incident did not contain references to crimes against sexual freedom. According to Mir's representatives, the documentation gathered by local authorities at the scene only noted a disagreement over one friend leaving with the player and a separate allegation regarding a physical altercation involving one of the striker's friends.
The legal team intends to demonstrate that the narrative of sexual assault emerged only after the facts. Mir has expressed a strong desire to clear his name in court, stating previously that he is very calm and eager for the judicial process to conclude so his version of events can be validated by the legal system.
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Career under threat as trial looms
The outcome of this case holds massive implications for Mir. The 28-year-old has continued to feature in La Liga despite the mounting legal pressure. However, a conviction would almost certainly result in the termination of his contracts and effectively end his career at the top level of European football.
The prosecution is pushing for strict protective measures alongside a potential prison sentence in the case involving Mir. Should he be found guilty, he would be prohibited from coming within 500 meters of the victim for a period of 13 years and would be subject to seven years of supervised release following his imprisonment. In addition, prosecutors are seeking financial compensation amounting to €64,000 to cover both moral and physical damages suffered by the victim.