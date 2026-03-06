Getty Images Sport
La Liga striker Rafa Mir facing over 10 years in prison for allelged rape
Formal charges and sentencing requests
The Public Prosecutor's Office in Spain has officially requested a combined sentence of 10 years and six months for Mir. According to reports from Las Provincias, the 28-year-old is accused of aggravated sexual assault and causing physical injury. The specific breakdown of the requested term includes nine years for the primary assault charge and an additional 18 months for the injuries sustained by the alleged victim. The case dates back to early September 2024, when Mir was arrested following an incident at his home. Despite being processed by the courts in October 2025, the striker exercised his right not to testify at the time, leading to this latest judicial development.
Financial penalties and restraining orders
Beyond the custodial sentence, the prosecution is seeking stringent measures to protect the victim. If convicted, Mir would be barred from approaching within 500 metres of the woman for 13 years and would face seven years of supervised release upon leaving prison. Furthermore, the prosecution has requested a €64,000 compensation payment for moral and physical damages. In an interview with AS earlier this year, Mir maintained a composed exterior, stating: "I am very calm. We are in a judicial process and it takes time. We are waiting for the indictment and are very eager to go to trial."
A turbulent period for the forward
This legal development caps off what has been described as the most tumultuous week of Mir’s career. The sentencing request follows closely on the heels of separate allegations from Espanyol player Omar El Hilali, who accused the Elche striker of using a racial slur during a recent match. The issue erupted in the second half when Hilali told the referee he had heard a racist comment attributed to Mir, triggering the anti-racism protocol and a brief stoppage. According to El Periodico Mediterraneo, the report logged the complaint but noted no official heard it.
These overlapping controversies have placed significant pressure on Elche, who signed the striker on loan from Sevilla. The club are now forced to navigate the PR and sporting implications of having a starting forward facing a decade behind bars, all while fighting for points in La Liga.
Trial dates and professional uncertainty
Until a verdict is reached, the striker remains eligible to play, but his long-term future in professional football is under a dark cloud. Elche and his parent club, Sevilla, will likely be monitoring the situation closely, as a conviction would trigger the immediate termination of his contracts. On the pitch, Mir faces the daunting task of maintaining focus amidst intense media scrutiny. With the indictment now public, the pressure from supporters and human rights groups for the club to take disciplinary action is expected to intensify.
