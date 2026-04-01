‘I was punished without evidence!’ - Gianluca Prestianni breaks silence on Vinicius Junior racism allegations following Benfica’s Champions League exit

The former Velez Sarsfield talent expressed deep frustration over how the situation was handled. Because the allegations struck so close to home, he did not hold back when discussing the fallout. Addressing the emotional impact, he stated: "I thought about my mom, my dad, and my grandparents having to hear so many things that aren't true and didn't happen. It’s one thing for me, as a footballer I’m used to people talking, but it’s another thing for them.

"It hurt me that they treated me as something I never was; that was what hurt the most. I am very calm because everyone who knows me knows what kind of person I am and that is enough for me. I was punished without evidence but it’s over now."