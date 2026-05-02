PSG slump to dismal draw before monster Champions League clash with Bayern as Ousmane Dembele & Khvicha Kvaratskhelia given rest

Luis Enrique made no secret of his priorities on Saturday, making a staggering nine changes to the side that faced Bayern Munich earlier in the week. With a slender 5-4 lead to protect in the second leg at the Allianz Arena, the Spaniard opted to leave Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the bench for the duration of the match.

The duo, who both bagged doubles in the first leg against the Bundesliga giants, were joined on the sidelines by Vitinha, who was omitted from the matchday squad entirely. Instead, the Parc des Princes crowd was introduced to a host of fresh faces, including 19-year-old goalkeeper Renato Marin and teenage debutant Pierre Mounguengue.