Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Donnarumma PSG gamble GFXGetty/GOAL
James Westwood

How PSG's baffling Gianluigi Donnarumma transfer gamble set the Champions League holders up for a season of underperformance

Paris Saint-Germain were by far the best team in Europe last season. Luis Enrique's side stormed to a Ligue 1 and Coupe de France double in France, and swept aside the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal before thrashing Inter in the Champions League final to finally claim the club's first continental crown.

Naturally, there was plenty of praise to go around. Ousmane Dembele received the lion's share after notching 35 goals and 16 assists across all competitions, which ultimately earned him a maiden Ballon d'Or, while Desire Doue emerged as one of the best young players on the planet and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia took the unofficial title of best mid-season signing, completing PSG's all-star attack after joining from Napoli.

Elsewhere, Vitinha's rise from Wolves flop to unrivalled pass master was a truly unique story, and flying full-back Nuno Mendes drew widespread admiration for shutting down every elite winger he came up against. However, while all of those players deserved to bask in the limelight, one man did not receive his due credit.

Without Gianluigi Donnarumma serving as the last line of defence, PSG probably wouldn't have secured their first treble. In the Champions League alone, he kept out two Liverpool penalties in a dramatic round-of-16 shootout, and made a combined total of 15 saves to thwart Aston Villa and Arsenal across PSG's respective quarter- and semi-final ties.

The Italy goalkeeper would surely have been bestowed untouchable status at any other top club after such an impressive campaign. But incredibly, PSG made selling him one of their top priorities over the summer, eventually agreeing on a £26 million ($35m) deal with Manchester City.

Fast-forward to the present day, and it's no exaggeration to call that decision a horrendous mistake, with PSG no longer striking fear into their opponents on European or even domestic stages.

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG 2025Getty Images

    'Looking for a different profile'

    On August 9, PSG announced the €55m (£48m/$64m) capture of Lille 'keeper Lucas Chevalier, tying the Frenchman to a five-year contract. The huge fee and long-term commitment spoke volumes, so it wasn't much of a surprise when Donnarumma was dropped from the UEFA Super Cup squad to face Tottenham five days later.

    "I am supported by my club and we are trying to find the best solution," Luis Enrique said in his pre-match press conference. "It is a difficult decision. I only have praise for Donnarumma. He is one of the very best goalkeepers out there and an even better man. But we were looking for a different profile. It's very difficult to take these types of decisions."

    The Spanish coach wanted a more modern, ball-playing keeper for the next stage of his project at Parc des Princes, and Chevalier fit the bill, having posted 722 successful passes compared to Donnarumma's 463 in Ligue 1 last season. Bafflingly, the fact that Donnarumma is superior to Chevalier in terms of shot-stopping and commanding his box didn't factor into the equation.

    It was extremely unfair to so casually cast out Donnarumma after four years of stellar service, and he admitted to being "disappointed and disheartened" in a subsequent farewell post on social media. He had every right to feel that way, and expanded on his exit in an interview with Sky Sports in November, at which point he had already established himself as a key figure for Pep Guardiola at City.

    "I felt let down (by PSG) because I adapted, paid special attention," he said. "But the last few months were completely different. I'll never be able to explain it but you have to accept it."

    Reports also surfaced claiming that PSG were unwilling to bow to Donnarumma's demands over a potential extension, which amounted to an improved €12m-per-year salary. Chevalier is said to have accepted a far more modest €6m annual package, but it has since become very clear that the pay gulf also reflects the difference in quality between the two players.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MARSEILLE-PSGAFP

    Awful start

    Chevalier didn't measure up to Donnarumma in the experience stakes either, which was evident right from the off. Although PSG beat Tottenham to lift the Super Cup after a penalty shootout, with Chevalier crucially keeping out a spot-kick from Micky van de Ven, he was guilty of a terrible handling error that gifted Spurs their second goal in the 2-2 draw. Instead of calmly bringing Cristian Romero's tame back-post header into his body, Chevalier waited for the ball to bounce and ended up helping it into the net. It was a sight that PSG fans would soon become accustomed to.

    The following month, when PSG travelled to Marseille for the first Classique of the Ligue 1 season, Chevalier's ineptitude cost them dearly. In the fourth minute of the contest, a deflected cross from Mason Greenwood looped high into the air, in the perfect area for PSG's new No.1 to come and gather. Alas, he mistimed his run and jump, and his flapping blindsided club captain Marquinhos, who accidentally nodded the ball into his own net under pressure from Nayef Aguerd.

    Marseille eventually closed out a 1-0 victory, their first over PSG at the Velodrome in 14 years, and Chevalier made a worrying admission about his role under Luis Enrique after the final whistle, telling reporters: "It’s very different from what I’ve experienced before. The ball doesn’t often reach my hands."

  • Lucas Chevalier PSG 2025-26Getty Images

    'So small' and lacking 'charisma'

    Chevalier momentarily eased the pressure on his back by recording a clean sheet in PSG's next league game, a 2-0 home win over Auxerre, and had surprisingly little to do in their 2-1 Champions League victory at Barcelona, with the hosts only mustering three shots on target. He came crashing back down to earth when PSG faced Lille at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium, though, as Ethan Mbappe came back to haunt his former club.

    PSG were on course for all three points until Mbappe picked up the ball on the far side of the box with only five minutes remaining and produced a low, left-footed shot that should have been meat and drink for Chevalier. However, the France international was far too slow to get down to his right, and it trickled under his weak outstretched hand. Lille escaped with a 1-1 draw, and PSG went on to drop another two points against Strasbourg at Parc des Princes, with Chevalier again under the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

    He got his positioning all wrong for Joaquin Panichelli's headed opener, and allowed a Diego Moreira pea-roller to slip past him as PSG found themselves 3-1 down by the 50-minute mark. They fought back to 3-3, but Chevalier was singled out for fierce criticism by a French World Cup winner after the match.

    "On the first goal, I initially thought it was a difficult header, but after analysing it, I realised he was going backwards," ex-Bleus goalkeeper Lionel Charbonnier said on RMC Sport. "He’s on his back foot, so he’s diving backward, and that’s a fatal flaw. On the second goal, he tries to extend his leg, and his studs catch on the turf. For me, right now, the job is too big for Chevalier. He’s so small. When you watch him, you get the impression the goal is enormous. He doesn't have the charisma yet."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-FIFA-QAT-PSG-FLAMENGOAFP

    Staking a claim

    Luis Enrique issued a strong response to the growing scrutiny surrounding Chevalier, claiming that Donnarumma was subject to similar treatment from the French media.

    "I'm very happy with Lucas Chevalier. For me, he's one of the best options, or the best option," said the PSG boss. "And when we recruit a player, we think over a long period of time. He has personality, he showed it and he still shows it in training and in matches. I think you don't remember for how many years you criticised Gigio Donnarumma. I remember perfectly!"

    Chevalier's struggles continued through November and December, though, most notably in PSG's chaotic 5-3 Champions League win over Tottenham as his inability to deal with a deep corner delivery led to Randal Kolo Muani's first goal of the game. Where Donnarumma transmitted calm to the defence, Chevalier inspires only anxiety, with PSG now a much easier team to break down.

    Finally, heading into the club's FIFA Intercontinental Cup final against Flamengo, Luis Enrique made the call most fans had been pushing for, as he picked back-up 'keeper Matvei Safonov over Chevalier. He was vindicated, too, as Safonov turned out to be the hero.

    Penalties were needed after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes, and the Russian remarkably saved four of Flamengo's five efforts to clinch the trophy for PSG. Safonov was thrown into the air by his team-mates and staff members in jubilant scenes after the shootout that signalled the start of a new dynamic between the sticks.

  • FBL-FRA-CUP-PSG-PARIS FCAFP

    Underappreciated

    Chevalier has only started six games in all competitions for PSG since that final, three fewer than Safonov, and the increased competition has not brought the best out of the 24-year-old. If anything, it's only served to unsettle the former Lille shot-stopper even more; he gifted Sporting CP a major upset win on matchday seven of the Champions League league phase, punching a shot from Francisco Trincao straight into the path of Luis Suarez to head in the winning goal, and was too slow to react for Jonathan Ikone's decisive strike in PSG's shock defeat to neighbours Paris FC in the Coupe de France round of 16.

    Donnarumma's inconsistency with the ball at his feet was nothing compared to the many flaws in Chevalier's all-around game, while it also has to be said that Safonov is not on the same level as the Man City net-minder.

    Safonov has shown better reflexes than Chevalier over the past couple of months, but he's not an upgrade when it comes to dealing with high balls, and is often too hesitant to come off his line. PSG really should have shown more appreciation for the package brought by Donnarumma, a dominant personality and intimidating physical presence who kept the backline in order. Now, it's in complete disarray, and if he can't find a solution, there is a real danger Luis Enrique could end his third full season at the club without a single piece of major silverware.

  • Luis EnriqueGetty

    Self sabotage

    That's not a far-fetched notion by any means, given PSG are only top of Ligue 1 by a single point ahead of surprise package Lens and scraped into the Champions League last 16 via an unconvincing 5-4 aggregate win over Monaco. Chelsea will certainly be smelling blood ahead of the first leg of their last-16 tie against the holders, who are coming off a 3-1 league defeat to Monaco.

    It must be noted that the goalkeeper situation is by no means the only issue Luis Enrique has had to deal with this term. Almost all of his senior stars have been in the treatment room at some point, with Doue spending two months out due to a thigh injury while Dembele has missed a total of 15 games so far due to a variety of ailments. 

    At this stage of last season, Dembele was an unstoppable force of nature, but we've only seen glimpses of his best form since the turn of the year, and it seems the fitness issues that plagued the earlier years of his career have returned. Meanwhile, Fabian Ruiz has only played 13 Ligue 1 games, with his creativity and penchant for late crashes into the box sorely missed.

    PSG have not been able to build up a proper rhythm as a consequence of these near-constant selection setbacks. However, they'd still be in good shape with the rock-solid base that underpinned their treble success.

    The significance of Donnarumma's absence cannot be overstated; it has unbalanced the entire team. Luis Enrique has undeniably worked wonders in the French capital, but he inadvertently sabotaged his chances of building a lasting dynasty by giving up on a club legend far too soon.

Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE