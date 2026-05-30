Marquinhos warns PSG team-mates they must 'be ready' to deal with Arsenal's prowess from set-pieces in Champions League final

Opening the press conference regarding the squad's motivation to retain their European crown, Marquinhos stated: “Once you’ve won the Champions League, once you’ve tasted that title, you want to experience that kind of moment again.

"I still remember the emotion in the dressing room after the final. We have to be hungry, we have to have to be motivated. We’ve seen fans making the trip by car. In fact, even my father is doing so with some friends. People are coming from far away to motivate us, so our ambition this year is the same, perhaps even bigger."

The Brazilian central defender emphasised that even though they are the reigning continental title-holders, the squad will head into this final with the exact same focus and eagerness as they did in Munich twelve months ago: “It’s the same feeling, the same motivation. Even if we’ve already experienced it, we’re human beings. These are important matches, they’re difficult moments, there’s a lot going on around them.

"Last season’s approach was to try and manage everything that’s going on around the match, everything concerning the pressure. We’re not going to change anything, we’re going to keep working as we’ve been doing until now and keep the motivation that we had last year.”