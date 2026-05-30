AFP
Marquinhos warns PSG team-mates they must 'be ready' to deal with Arsenal's prowess from set-pieces in Champions League final
Parisians brace for Gunners
On the eve of the historic showpiece in Budapest, Marquinhos conducted official pre-match media duties alongside French forward Ousmane Dembele. The centre-back addressed the immense challenges posed by Mikel Arteta's side, highlighting the meticulous tactical details that decide continental showpieces. This encounter marks the eighth meeting between the teams across all competitions, with their perfectly balanced head-to-head record adding further tension to the first-ever major European final played between English and French clubs.
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Captain demands maximum hunger
Opening the press conference regarding the squad's motivation to retain their European crown, Marquinhos stated: “Once you’ve won the Champions League, once you’ve tasted that title, you want to experience that kind of moment again.
"I still remember the emotion in the dressing room after the final. We have to be hungry, we have to have to be motivated. We’ve seen fans making the trip by car. In fact, even my father is doing so with some friends. People are coming from far away to motivate us, so our ambition this year is the same, perhaps even bigger."
The Brazilian central defender emphasised that even though they are the reigning continental title-holders, the squad will head into this final with the exact same focus and eagerness as they did in Munich twelve months ago: “It’s the same feeling, the same motivation. Even if we’ve already experienced it, we’re human beings. These are important matches, they’re difficult moments, there’s a lot going on around them.
"Last season’s approach was to try and manage everything that’s going on around the match, everything concerning the pressure. We’re not going to change anything, we’re going to keep working as we’ve been doing until now and keep the motivation that we had last year.”
Defensive resilience under scrutiny
When turning to discuss the French side's defensive plans to counter the set-piece efficiency and overall threat of Arsenal, the captain added: “We’ve played them a few times over the last few years, and we know what their strengths are. We know how difficult it is to face this Arsenal team. We can’t know what will happen during the match, and what could be the deciding moment. We need to be ready for anything.
"Whatever the opponent this season, whether it was against Liverpool, Chelsea, or Bayern Munich, there were times where they made it difficult for us. We managed to step up and adapt to what was needed. In a final, we’ll need to be decisive when it comes to the details.”
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Elite defensive unit tests holders
Luis Enrique's squad faces an extraordinary test against an undefeated Arsenal side that boasts the finest defensive record in Europe, having conceded just six goals in 14 continental fixtures. The French giants possess immense attacking power themselves, netting 44 goals throughout their European campaign. However, they must maintain absolute tactical discipline at the back during this final game of the season to thwart a relentless Gunners team that remains desperate to lift their first-ever Champions League trophy.