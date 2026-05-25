Bruno Fernandes, Erling Haaland & GOAL's Premier League Team of the Season for 2025-26

As we enter awards season, it's time to take stock and reflect on who has produced the goods. The English top-flight is a gruelling nine-month marathon that really separates the wheat from the chaff, and only an elite handful are able to show up consistently.

There have, though, been plenty of standout performers who have caught the eye of GOAL's writers and editors to stake their claim to a place in our Premier League Team of the Season for 2025-26, while many others miss out.

This year, the XI is predictably dominated by Arsenal and Man City stars, as well as shrewd signings and record breakers. Let's get into it...