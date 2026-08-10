Transfer blow for Jaissle! Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg turns down Newcastle with Magpies still searching for midfield reinforcements

Newcastle United's ambitious summer recruitment drive has suffered a major setback as Hojbjerg has reportedly turned down the opportunity to join the club. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the proposed move from Olympique de Marseille is now off, despite the Magpies being fully prepared to meet the French side's asking price for the 31-year-old midfielder.

Hojbjerg's refusal to commit to the project under Matthias Jaissle suggests the midfielder may be holding out for a move to a club with immediate European football prospects. Italian giants Inter Milan and AC Milan have both been credited with an interest in the combative Dane, who appears to favour a move to Serie A over a return to the Premier League.