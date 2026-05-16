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Pep Guardiola bans Man City stars from drinking 'even one beer' during FA Cup final celebrations as all eyes turn to Premier League title race
No time for Wembley parties
City secured a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday thanks to an audacious back-heel from Antoine Semenyo. While the victory adds another piece of silverware to the cabinet alongside the Carabao Cup, Guardiola was quick to shut down any talk of post-match festivities in the capital.
When asked if his players would be allowed to enjoy a party in London following the final whistle, the Catalan manager was emphatic in his response. "Home. Not even one beer. No, no, no - not have time [to celebrate]," Guardiola told reporters. "Chelsea had seven days to prepare for the final; we had three days, and yesterday was a nightmare. We spent literally six hours from the city to here. The trains are a little bit of a problem in this country. Six hours!"
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Title race takes priority
The reasoning behind Guardiola's strict stance is the relentless nature of the Premier League schedule. City currently sit two points behind leaders Arsenal with just two games remaining. The pressure is on to ensure they do not slip up in their pursuit of another top-flight crown, with a trip to the Vitality Stadium looming large on Tuesday evening.
Arsenal are scheduled to face Burnley on Monday, and a win for the Gunners would mean City must take all three points against Bournemouth to ensure the race goes down to the final day. With so much at stake, Guardiola is taking no risks with the physical condition of his players, insisting on an immediate return to Manchester for recovery.
Grand celebration plans on hold
While the beer remains on ice for now, Guardiola confirmed that the club has already scheduled formal celebrations for the end of the season. The plan is to combine the achievements of both the men’s and women’s teams in a joint parade through the streets of Manchester once the campaign concludes.
“Next Monday after Aston Villa, we’re going to celebrate it with the women’s team. The club said that to me [with] some parade in Manchester because we must celebrate with both teams,” Guardiola explained.
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Guardiola’s unmatched legacy
City have secured both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup this season, adding another chapter to their sustained era of success under Guardiola.
The achievement further strengthens Guardiola’s remarkable legacy in England, with the Catalan coach becoming the first manager in English football history to complete the domestic cup double twice. Having previously achieved the feat during the 2018-19 campaign, he now stands alone in a category unmatched by other managerial greats, including Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, neither of whom managed to secure both domestic knockout trophies in more than one season.