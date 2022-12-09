Who is Brazil's leading all-time top goal scorer? Pele, Neymar, Ronaldo and The Selecao's most lethal strikers

Brazil are one of the most loved national teams around in the beautiful game and have produced some of the greatest attackers in history.

Pele doesn't need any introduction. Neither does Ronaldo, Ronaldinho or Neymar.

But there have been many more attacking greats representing the Selecao.

Think about Romario, the winner of the Golden Ball at the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Or the legendary Zico, an absolute Flamengo legend.

Who is Brazil's most lethal attacker ever, though?

Let's take a look at the men leading their all-time goalscoring charts!