AFP
Paul Pogba FINALLY returns! Injury-plagued Monaco midfielder makes first appearance of 2026 in heavy Ligue 1 defeat to Paris FC
Bittersweet night for World Cup winner
The 33-year-old midfielder was introduced as a substitute in the 69th minute, marking his first competitive minutes since a brief appearance against Brest on December 5. While his return was a major talking point, it was overshadowed by a disappointing performance from his side as they slumped to a heavy 4-1 defeat in the French capital.
Pogba's presence on the pitch was intended to provide a spark for Sebastien Pocognoli’s men, but the momentum remained with the hosts. Just two minutes after the former Manchester United star entered the fray, Luca Koleosho found the back of the net to complete the rout and put the game out of reach for the visitors.
- AFP
Overcoming a frustrating injury layoff
The road back to fitness has been a difficult one for the former Juventus and Manchester United man. His return to the first-team fold had been delayed several times due to complications with a calf issue that refused to clear up. Despite the lengthy absence, the Pogba has been backed to play an 'important' role in the final stretch of the campaign.
The midfielder had shown signs of progress recently, having been included in the matchday squad for last week's 2-1 victory over Marseille. While he remained an unused substitute on that occasion, his cameo against Paris FC suggests he is finally ready to contribute as Monaco enter a crucial period of the Ligue 1 season.
Impact of the Paris FC defeat
Despite the individual boost of seeing Pogba back on the grass, the result leaves Monaco in a precarious position. The 4-1 loss is a significant blow to their aspirations, particularly as Paris FC capitalised on defensive lapses to secure a victory that almost guarantees their top-flight survival.
This was only Pogba's fourth appearance of the Ligue 1 season, highlighting just how much the club has missed his poise and experience in the middle of the park. Pocognoli will be hoping that the midfielder can build up his match fitness rapidly to help steady a side that looked vulnerable against a clinical outfit.
- AFP
Looking ahead to the season finale
The focus for Monaco now turns to integrating Pogba back into the starting XI as they seek to finish the season strongly. With several key fixtures remaining, the management will be cautious not to rush the veteran back too quickly and risk another setback, given how many times his return has been postponed over the winter months.