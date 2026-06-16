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Paul Pogba claims Man Utd will 'definitely' win Premier League title under Michael Carrick
Pogba backs Carrick for title glory
Pogba believes Man Utd will end their long wait for silverware and "definitely" win the Premier League title under the guidance of Michael Carrick. The former England international was recently confirmed as the permanent successor to Ruben Amorim, who was sacked in January following a string of poor performances.
Carrick has overseen a remarkable turnaround in form since stepping in as interim boss, steering the club back into the Champions League places and restoring a sense of optimism that has been missing for years. Pogba, who shared a dressing room with Carrick during his second stint at Old Trafford, is convinced that the good times are finally set to return to the red side of Manchester.
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Bold predictions and Arsenal comparisons
Speaking to talkSPORT, the Frenchman did not hold back when asked if United could reach the pinnacle of the league again. "Yes," Pogba said. "I think Manchester United will win in the next years, they’re going to be champions of the Premier League".
He added: "If Arsenal can be champions then Manchester United will definitely be champion. It’s a big statement. No disrespect but I believe they will. In the next five years they’re going to win. Maybe I went a bit far, I will say in the next three years. In my opinion I think they can make it."
The comparison to Arsenal is particularly poignant, as the Gunners recently ended a decades-long drought to reclaim the league title. United are currently facing a 14-year wait of their own to be crowned champions of England, but with Carrick at the helm, the momentum appears to be shifting.
All or Nothing at Old Trafford
The upcoming 2026-27 campaign is set to be one of the most high-profile in the club's history, not just on the pitch but off it as well. It has been announced that Amazon Prime will produce a new "All or Nothing" documentary, following Carrick’s squad throughout the season with unprecedented access to the dressing room and the new Carrington Training Complex.
United chief communications officer Toby Craig spoke about the decision to let the cameras in, stating: "Now is the right time to open our doors, so that for the first time our fans around the world can see behind the scenes of a club which means so much to so many people."
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Pogba’s own road to recovery
While Pogba is vocal about his old club's prospects, his own career path has been more turbulent. Now 33, the midfielder is currently looking to rebuild his reputation in Ligue 1, though he has struggled with recurring fitness issues since joining Monaco last summer.
His return to competitive action follows a long period of inactivity caused by a doping ban and various physical setbacks.
Despite making only six appearances for the French side this season, Pogba remains focused on regaining the rhythm required to play at the highest level. He has admitted that while his primary goal is club fitness, he still dreams of earning a recall to the France national team.