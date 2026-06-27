Ousmane Dembele not happy despite hat-trick vs Norway as France maintain perfect World Cup start

The French attacker emphasised squad unity and communication when analysing the comprehensive victory, while remaining grounded about his individual goalscoring exploits.

Dembele told M6: "It was an important match to finish top of the group. We want to win every game, and we are going to stay focused because what lies ahead is going to be even more difficult. There are quality players on the pitch, and even on the bench. And with communication, it makes things easier. We understand each other better, so that’s good; we need to keep it up."