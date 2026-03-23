AFP
Orlando City reportedly nearing deal for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann
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Finalizing a long rumored move
Reports first emerged that Griezmann would consider leaving for Orlando City at the end of February, but Atletico Madrid's qualification for the Copa del Rey final reportedly stalled his move - as he was eager to end his time at Atletico Madrid with silverware.
Still, the Frenchman has kept his intent to seal the deal - despite the closure of MLS's primary transfer window. Should all go to plan, he will officially move to North America following the end of the European club season.
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Well-chronicled MLS aspirations
Griezmann has long made it clear that he wants to play in Major League Soccer. The Frenchman is an avowed fan of American sports, and is often pictured at NBA games. He has been linked with multiple MLS clubs in the past, including LAFC, Chicago Fire, and, briefly, Inter Miami.
However, it would seem that Orlando is his final destination.
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A fine European career
Griezmann would immediately be among the best players in the league. The Frenchman captained his national team, bagged 44 goals for Les Bleus, and won the 2018 World Cup. His club career has been slighty less trophy-laden, but still immensely successful. He is Atletico Madrid's all-time top goalscorer, has been named to La Liga's Team of the Season on four separate occasions, and has finished third in the Ballon d'Or race twice.
The 34-year-old has seen his form dip a little this year, but still remains a key piece for Atleti. He has scored six goals and added an assist in the Spanish top flight, and scored five goals in Atleti's Copa del Rey run.
- AFP
The boost that Orlando City could need
Orlando City, meanwhile, have struggled. They parted ways with long-time manager Oscar Pareja on March 11, and haven't seen their luck improve much since then. The Lions lost to Nashville SC 5-0 on Saturday. Still, they have a young core, a history of bringing in top European players. And in Griezmann, they might just have a level-raising star on the way.
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