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Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

Small glimpses, big belief! Marmoush vows struggling Spurs are on brink of clicking

Tottenham Hotspur
O. Marmoush
Premier League

Tottenham summer signing Omar Marmoush insists the team are "very close" to finding positive results despite a difficult start to the season. Following Tuesday's Carabao Cup defeat at Liverpool, the forward highlighted small signs of progress in Roberto De Zerbi's new-look side.

  • Marmoush spots positive signs despite winless start

    Tottenham forward Omar Marmoush remains confident that Spurs are on the verge of turning their fortunes around despite a frustrating start to the campaign. Roberto De Zerbi's side went winless and goalless across their opening four Premier League matches, struggling to find fluid attacking output.

    However, scoring against a top-flight side in Tuesday's Carabao Cup loss at Liverpool marked their first goal against top-tier opposition this season.

    Marmoush insists the team's performances demonstrate clear progress in front of goal.

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    Forward points to chance creation and squad quality

    The summer arrival from Manchester City believes Tottenham's attacking patterns are steadily improving with every match. Marmoush emphasized that the squad possesses enough depth and individual talent to start converting chances into victories.

    He stressed that small details will soon fall into place for De Zerbi's side.

    "Every game we create more, more and more and more chances - I'm sure we are very close," Marmoush told club media. "We have so much quality on the pitch and from the people that come off the bench to give us this last push. When these small details click, it will be very, very good."

  • Mentality and togetherness building inside dressing room

    Marmoush highlighted how early-season adversity is helping unite the squad during a period of transition under De Zerbi. He also praised Spurs supporters for standing by the team through their early struggles.

    Building internal confidence remains the primary focus for the players and coaching staff.

    "These moments build the mentality and join the team together," Marmoush added. "These small glimpses of success give us another push and we have to build this confidence within us. I have to say our fans were unbelievable, we've had their support since the very beginning."

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    Spurs seek first Premier League win

    With their Carabao Cup run brought to a halt at Anfield, Tottenham turn their full attention back to domestic league action. De Zerbi's men remain determined to turn their goalscoring breakthrough into three points.

    The squad continue working on the training pitch to refine their tactical execution.

    Tottenham host their next fixture aiming to secure a long-awaited first league victory of the season.

Premier League
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Tottenham Hotspur
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