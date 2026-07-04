Oliver Glasner's first signing? Nottingham Forest target Liverpool midfielder in search for Elliot Anderson replacement

The pursuit of Jones comes at a time of significant change for Nottingham Forest following the appointment of a new head coach. Glasner is poised to make a sensational return to the Premier League at the City Ground, succeeding Vitor Pereira. The Austrian tactician is expected to overhaul the squad to suit his high-energy style, and a dynamic presence like Jones could be the perfect fit for his engine room.

Pereira, who successfully kept the club in the top flight last term, expressed his shock at the timing of his departure. "Although this decision came as a complete surprise to me and without any warning, I fully respect the club’s right to make the decisions it believes are best for its future. Naturally, I am disappointed and saddened," the Portuguese coach said.



