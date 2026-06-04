Ole Book faces a major test: Could BVB lose two strikers in one fell swoop?

These comments are open to interpretation. In the mind-set of a competitive athlete, Guirassy has said nothing unusual. It's no surprise that the 30-year-old – like most of his BVB teammates – is not ecstatic about the team's comfortable second-place finish.

Yet persistent transfer rumours have dogged him for months, and these days they surface with suspicious regularity. Last summer, after he scored 38 goals and provided nine assists—including the Club World Cup—and finished as the Champions League's top scorer, the speculation was just as loud.

It also emerged that his contract, running until 2028, includes a release clause that would let him join a select group of elite clubs for a fixed fee of 40 million euros. Yet, to date, no suitor from that top tier—be it Real Madrid, Manchester City or another—has made a formal approach.