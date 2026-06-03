NWSL announces 2026 Championship will return to Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. has grown into an important women’s soccer market, with the Washington Spirit building a strong presence at Audi Field. U.S. women’s national team forward Trinity Rodman has helped raise the club’s profile in recent years, while the venue has remained a central part of the city’s soccer landscape as the home of both the Spirit and MLS side D.C. United.

Audi Field previously hosted the NWSL Championship in 2022. The 2026 final will mark the second time the league has awarded its women’s title game to the venue.