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Nottingham Forest to snap up RB Leipzig midfielder in free transfer as Oliver Glasner reunites with former star
A major reinforcement for the midfield
According to The Athletic, Forest are poised to bolster their midfield options with the signing of Schlager on a free transfer. The 28-year-old's contract at RB Leipzig expired this summer and despite interest from several top clubs across Europe, he has chosen to continue his career in the Premier League under the lights of the City Ground.
Schlager is expected to sign a two-year contract with Forest, which includes the option for an additional 12 months. The Austrian international will undergo a medical in Nottingham this week before flying out to join the rest of the squad at their pre-season training camp in Portugal. His arrival marks a significant piece of business for the club as they look to build on their top-flight status.£50 bonus
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Reunited with Oliver Glasner
The move represents a reunion between Schlager and Forest’s new head coach, Oliver Glasner. The Austrian manager, who recently replaced Vitor Pereira on a three-year deal after leaving Crystal Palace, previously worked with Schlager during their time together at Wolfsburg. It was Glasner who brought the midfielder to the Bundesliga from Red Bull Salzburg back in 2019.
Glasner is expected to have a hands-on role in Forest’s recruitment strategy this summer as the club looks to navigate a busy transfer window. With the loss of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City in a deal worth £116million, the addition of a player with Schlager’s pedigree provides much-needed stability and experience to the engine room.
Experience and leadership from the Bundesliga
Schlager arrives in England boasting an impressive CV, having served as the vice-captain at RB Leipzig. During his time with the German side, he made 108 appearances after joining from Wolfsburg in 2022. Leipzig had reportedly made several attempts to renew his contract, but the midfielder opted for a fresh challenge in the Premier League instead.
Beyond his domestic success, Schlager has been a stalwart for the Austria national team. He has earned 55 caps for his country and was a standout performer during their recent World Cup campaign, starting all four matches as the team reached the round of 32, where they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Spain. This level of international experience is viewed as a vital asset for a Forest side looking to climb the table.
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Reshaping the Forest squad
The Austrian's arrival will supplement a midfield department that already features the likes of Ibrahim Sangare, Nicolas Dominguez, Ryan Yates, Morgan Gibbs-White, and James McAtee. While Forest had previously expressed interest in Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Bergvall as a replacement for Anderson, the opportunity to secure Schlager for no transfer fee proved too good to pass up.
With 150 appearances in the German top flight under his belt, Schlager is well-equipped for the physical demands of English football. Following his signing, Forest are expected to remain active in the market, with the club still targeting reinforcements at right-back and in central defence to provide Glasner with a balanced squad ahead of the new campaign.
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