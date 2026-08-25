Nottingham Forest in advanced talks to sign Chelsea outcast Liam Delap after Fulham snub

Forest are currently engaged in discussions with Chelsea regarding a move for Delap, with the Tricky Trees looking to bolster their attacking options before the deadline, per Daily Mail. It is understood that Forest are initially proposing a loan deal that would include an option to make the transfer permanent next summer. Manager Oliver Glasner is keen to add more firepower to his ranks, especially after his side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Leeds United over the weekend, a result that highlighted the need for more clinical finishing in the final third.

The move comes at a time when Delap's career at Stamford Bridge has hit a significant roadblock. Despite arriving from Ipswich Town with a burgeoning reputation following a successful stint at Portman Road, the striker has struggled to adapt to the weight of expectations in West London. His lack of involvement in the recent Premier League win against Fulham was the clearest indication yet that his time at the club is drawing to a close, as the Blues hierarchy signals a willingness to entertain offers for the young forward who managed just a single league goal during his debut season.