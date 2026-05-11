"No secret": FC Bayern Munich transfer target is causing a stir

Read has proven he belongs on the big stage. In 53 Eredivisie appearances, he has tallied 16 contributions (five goals, eleven assists). He has also experienced Champions League and Europa League football. A modern, attack-minded full-back, he fills a role Bayern still need.

However, as Bild and Sky Sports have recently reported, Manchester City have entered the race for the right-back. The Sky Blues are closely monitoring the 19-year-old in the final stages of the season and are weighing a move.

Should the Citizens pursue him aggressively, his price could rise further, especially since he remains under contract in Rotterdam until 2029. Liverpool were previously linked but chose not to act in the winter window.