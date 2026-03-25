Niko Kovac’s surprise transfer target: BVB have their sights set on Julian Brandt’s successor

The situation is different at Torino. There, Vlasic is now even vice-captain and has started every league match. This season, he has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 33 competitive matches. As well as playing in a central attacking role, Vlasic can also be deployed as a second striker or on the left wing. A profile very similar to that of the departing Brandt.

It has been known for several weeks that the 29-year-old will be leaving Borussia Dortmund seven years after his €25 million move from Bayer Leverkusen. Although Brandt consistently put up strong numbers at BVB, at least as a reliable goalscorer, he has for some time been viewed critically, particularly by Dortmund fans, due to his inconsistent performances and lacklustre displays, especially in terms of defensive work. In 300 competitive matches for BVB to date, Brandt has been directly involved in 125 goals (56 goals, 69 assists).

Meanwhile, Vlasic is still embroiled in a relegation battle with Torino, where he is the most important player in attack for the "Granata" alongside Giovanni Simeone. The team are six points clear of the relegation zone.

BVB are reportedly not the only club showing interest. Eintracht Frankfurt are also said to be keeping an eye on Vlasic from the Bundesliga. According to Tuttosport, Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini is a great admirer of Vlasic. However, it remains to be seen whether Gasperini will be able to keep his managerial job in the Italian capital for much longer.