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Nicolas Jackson ready to snub Aston Villa interest & fight for Chelsea spot under Xabi Alonso
Jackson chooses London stay
According to The Sun, Chelsea striker Jackson is ready to fight for his future at Stamford Bridge, despite significant interest from Aston Villa and several clubs in Spain. The 25-year-old forward has returned to the Blues' setup following their pre-season tour of Asia, where he was said to be thoroughly impressed by the methods of new head coach Alonso.
While the transfer market is expected to heat up in the final days of the window, Jackson's current stance is a clear signal of intent to the Chelsea hierarchy. Unlike the previous summer, where the arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro saw him slide down the pecking order and into a battle for bench appearances, the former Villarreal man is now confident he can play a pivotal role.
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Unai Emery maintains interest
Despite Jackson's desire to stay in London, Aston Villa remain a persistent threat in the race for his signature. Unai Emery has never hidden his admiration for the Senegalese forward, having been the manager who originally gave him his breakthrough opportunity in European football.
The interest from Villa Park is not the only external factor, as an unnamed top Spanish club has also made formal enquiries regarding the striker's availability. With the window approaching its conclusion, these clubs are monitoring the situation closely, ready to pounce if Chelsea decide to move in a different direction.
Jackson's journey from Stamford Bridge to Munich
Jackson joined Chelsea in the summer of 2023 from Spanish side Villarreal for a fee reported to be £32 million on an eight-year contract. However, he struggled to fully cement his place in the starting lineup, having made 81 appearances for the Blues, scoring 30 goals and providing 12 assists.
Last summer, he was sent on loan to Bayern Munich. During his spell in Germany, he played 34 matches, scoring 11 goals and delivering four assists as he helped the club secure a domestic league and cup double, though Bayern ultimately decided against making his move permanent.
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International returns and upcoming fixtures
During his time with Chelsea, Jackson lifted both the UEFA Conference League in the 2024–25 season and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The forward returns to London following his international duty with Senegal at this summer's World Cup, where his side was eliminated in the Round of 32 by Belgium, though he did manage to provide an assist in their match against Norway.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are continuing their pre-season preparations and are set to face Real Sociedad in a friendly on Saturday. The Blues will then kick off their Premier League campaign with an away fixture against Fulham on August 24.
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