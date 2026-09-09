'It means a lot' - Nicolas Jackson celebrates first Aston Villa goal as Unai Emery’s side kick off Champions League campaign in style

Jackson could not hide his delight after finally opening his account for the club during a dramatic night in the Champions League. After arriving with high expectations, the former Chelsea man chose the perfect moment to strike, helping the Villans secure their first win of the new campaign at the Jan Breydel Stadium. The forward capitalised on a lapse in the Brugge defence just before the interval, latching onto a long ball from Pau Torres to round the goalkeeper and slot home.

Reflecting on the milestone moment, the Senegalese international highlighted the tactical awareness that led to his maiden strike in claret and blue. "It means a lot," Jackson said to UEFA after the match. “I saw the goalkeeper standing off his line the whole game. I just saw the space for my run and then Pau passed me the ball. It was perfect. I’m very happy to be here and happy to be with the team, manager and staff. Hopefully, there are many more to come."