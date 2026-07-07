‘Might top 28-3’ - NFL legend Tom Brady admits Lionel Messi & Argentina may have trumped his Super Bowl miracle for the New England Patriots in ‘greatest comeback’ stakes

Brady was closely watching the thrilling Round of 16 encounter in Atlanta. Argentina found themselves trailing 2-0 late in the match against an inspired Egypt side, led by Mohamed Salah. However, the South American team sparked an astonishing revival when they finally found the back of the net in the 79th minute.

Minutes later, Messi delivered a crucial equaliser to make it 2-2. The drama peaked two minutes into stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez secured the winning goal. The breathtaking sequence sent Egypt home and left spectators, including the former New England Patriots quarterback, in absolute awe of the resilience displayed by the victorious squad.