Getty Images Sport
'Very complicated to be me!' - Neymar fires back at 'made-up stories' after sitting out Santos' draw with Mirassol
Ancelotti watching from the stands as Gabigol shines
The timing of Neymar's absence was particularly sensitive given that Brazil national team manager Carlo Ancelotti was in attendance at the Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia. Gabigol shone in Neymar's absence, scoring two late goals to rescue a 2-2 draw for the Peixe under the watchful eye of Ancelotti and CBF director Rodrigo Caetano. Ancelotti is currently finalising his plans for upcoming high-profile friendlies against France and Croatia, which serve as the final dress rehearsals before the World Cup in North America. The manager has been clear that he will only select players who are fully fit, leaving Neymar in a race against time to prove he can handle the rigours of international football after making only three appearances for Santos so far this calendar year.
- Getty Images
Frustration boils over for Brazil's No. 10
Neymar, who is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 games, took to social media to voice his anger.
"Since a lot of people are creating theories about what's happening with me: nothing is happening," Neymar said on Instagram. "If I play injured, like they said last year, I'm wrong. If I only think about myself, I'm wrong. If I hold myself back, I'm wrong. If I play with pain or something that could make it worse, I'm wrong. It's complicated, huh? Very hard to get it right, man. Very hard, very hard to please everyone.
"What surprises me the most, well, actually it doesn't surprise me, are people who seem to be by my side every day and start making up stories, saying this and that as if it were the absolute truth, as if they were the ones who know everything. It's very complicated to be me, my goodness. I have to have a lot of patience to put up with you all."
A glimmer of hope remains for March return
Despite the drama, there is still a glimmer of hope for Neymar, as reports suggest he has been included in Ancelotti’s expansive preliminary squad for the March international break. However, the competition for places in the Selecao squad is fiercer than ever, leaving no room for sentimental selections.
- Getty Images Sport
The long road to recovery
The scrutiny on Neymar stems from a nightmare run of injuries that began with a ruptured ACL in October 2023, an issue that sidelined him for over a year. He returned to action for Santos following arthroscopic knee surgery in December, but his minutes have been strictly managed by the club's medical staff to avoid a relapse. The creative void in the Brazil squad is currently significant, especially after Real Madrid's Rodrygo was ruled out of the World Cup with a serious knee injury.
Neymar now looks toward a high-stakes classic against Corinthians this Sunday as his final opportunity to showcase his match fitness before the international window. For a player who has defined Brazilian football for over a decade, the path to one last World Cup journey is proving to be his most difficult challenge yet.
Advertisement