Neymar given Brazil hope as Carlo Ancelotti names Santos star in squad but ex-Barcelona hero could still be axed ahead of World Cup
Ancelotti monitors Neymar's final audition
According to UOL, Neymar has been named in Ancelotti’s expansive preliminary squad for the upcoming international break. The Selecao are preparing to face France and Croatia in late March, marking the final international window before the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup kicks off.
Despite this lifeline, the 34-year-old will not feature in Santos’ upcoming Brasileirao clash against Mirassol due to "load control". Ancelotti and CBF director Rodrigo Caetano will still attend the match, meaning the No. 10 now has only one domestic game against Corinthians to convince the manager he deserves a final call-up.
Endrick shines in French football
Also included in the preliminary list is Endrick, who has been closely monitored by the national team's coaching staff since his January transfer to Olympique Lyonnais. The teenage sensation has made an immediate impact in French football, adapting rapidly to his new environment and showcasing his immense potential.
In just 10 appearances for Lyon, the young forward has already registered five goals and provided three assists. With his soaring form, the probability of him making the final cut is incredibly high, offering a vital injection of youthful energy into the Brazilian frontline ahead of the global tournament.
Bremer returns to defensive fold
Defensively, Juventus stalwart Bremer has surfaced on the extensive pre-list, which contains over 50 names. The centre-back has not represented his country since the 2024 Copa America under Dorival Jr, having suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament rupture in his left knee back in October of that year.
Following an intense recovery period that also required meniscus surgery months later, the defender has bounced back remarkably. Now playing as a regular starter and emerging as a locker room leader in Turin, his resilient performances have caught the eye of the Italian tactician looking to solidify his backline.
Filling the void left by Rodrygo
The urgency to finalise the attacking ranks has been heightened by the tragic loss of Rodrygo. The Real Madrid winger suffered a season-ending ACL and meniscus tear, ruling him out of the World Cup. Reacting to the devastating news, Neymar sent an emotional message to his compatriot, calling him his "little brother" and "heir".
Neymar wrote: "Today is one of the saddest days for me... I'm sure you'll come back flying." This massive creative vacuum in the squad has forced the coaching staff to broaden their horizons. Consequently, the upcoming friendlies will serve as crucial testing grounds to restructure an attack suddenly missing a key player.
