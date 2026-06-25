Getty Images Sport
Neymar reportedly pulls out of discussions with FC Cincinnati after meeting with team leaders
- Getty Images Sport
Fruitless conversations
The Athletic reported that FC Cincinnati Sporting Director Chris Albright and President Jeff Berding visited Brazil in April to meet with Neymar and his father. According to the outlet, Neymar was open to the move to Ohio if the finances were right, but nothing concrete was offered.
- Getty Images
Still open to MLS
Despite moving away from conversations with FC Cincinnati, Neymar remains open to joining MLS if the situation is right, according to the report. His contract with Santos wraps at the end of the year, and he has six goals and four assists in 15 appearances with the club.
Neymar has 79 goals in 129 caps for Brazil and has 216 league goals in club play, lining up for some of the biggest clubs in the world - including Barcelona and PSG.
- Getty Images Sport
Currently in action
Neymar made his long-awaited return to Brazil, after not featuring for the team in 2024 or 2025, against Scotland on Wednesday night in a 3-0 win.
- AFP
What comes next?
Brazil await their Round of 32 opponent, whom they will face in Houston on Monday. FC Cincinnati resume action after the World Cup break on July 22.