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Next year’s too early? Man Utd urged to avoid Premier League title-chasing ‘excuse’ as Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistant explains benefits of keeping Michael Carrick
Ferguson retired after delivering 13th Premier League crown
United have not scaled those heights since waving Ferguson off into retirement with a 13th top-flight trophy under his arm in 2013. Few could have predicted at that stage how far the Red Devils would fall from the loftiest of perches.
They bottomed out in 15th place last season, while suffering defeat in the Europa League final and missing out on qualification for continental competition entirely. There has been more movement in the dugout since then, with Ruben Amorim being unceremoniously sacked on January 5.
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Project 150: Can Man Utd win another title before 2028?
Premier League and Champions League title winner Carrick answered an SOS call shortly after that decision was taken, with reins being handed to a man that knows all about the challenge of working under pressure and delivering on expectation at Old Trafford.
He has shaken those at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ from their slumber, with a tenure that opened with notable victories over Manchester City and Arsenal delivering 10 wins and just two defeats through 14 fixtures.
United are now third in the table and heading back to the Champions League in 2026-27. The intention will be to make plenty of noise when returning to European football’s top table, but could the same be said on home soil?
There is still work to be done on the squad-building front, heading into another transfer window, but there have been enough encouraging signs to suggest that minor tinkering could allow the Red Devils’ board to deliver on their ambitious ‘Project 150’ plan - with United eager to land another title before celebrating a big birthday in 2028.
Will the Red Devils be Premier League title challengers next season?
Quizzed on whether United could become serious challengers again as early as next season, Meulensteen - who formed part of Ferguson’s backroom staff across three title-winning campaigns - told GOAL when speaking exclusively on behalf of Best Betting Bonuses: “In my opinion, I think they could if they buy the right players, keep hold of the right ones and buy the right players to strengthen them.
“Just on the basis of the last 14, 15 games that Michael Carrick has been in charge, you look at the form, you look at the performances in the Premier League, they can beat anyone. They've proven that. They've proven to be able to beat the ones that are challenging for the title now.
“With a stronger squad next year, why couldn't they do that? In my opinion, I think it's a little bit of an excuse when I hear people say, ‘next year's too early’. I don't think so.
“Michael Carrick is already basically having his pre-season now for next season, if he is still in charge. It's not that he starts from scratch, he keeps building on what he's already created now.”
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Carrick favourite to become permanent boss at Old Trafford
Having been charged with steadying the ship in Manchester, with a more proven and experienced head coach seemingly being lined up for the summer, Carrick is now the favourite to be handed a permanent contract at Old Trafford.
Stability and continuity will undoubtedly aid the collective cause, working under someone that is well versed in the United way of life, but it remains to be seen whether the efforts of Louis van, Jose Mourinho and Co can be eclipsed as the Red Devils start turning potential into something more tangible.