'Unacceptable behaviour!' - Memphis Depay declares war on Corinthians in furious statement after 'broken promises' over contract extension

Depay has reacted with fury after Corinthians officially announced they would not be renewing his contract, leaving the Dutch international without a club. Taking to social media, the 32-year-old expressed his deep frustration at what he perceives as a betrayal by the club's hierarchy, following a successful but injury-hit spell in Brazil.

In a pointed statement released on X, Depay said: "Very disappointed to read that Corinthians decided not to honour our agreement in place to extend my contract for 2 more years. This renewal was explicitly agreed upon by the president as well as the sporting, legal and financial department. Some people decided however to breach this engagement.

"I didn't want this situation and always respected the club throughout the process, but now I am forced to react strongly in order to preserve my interests. In the upcoming days I will speak publicly but rest assured that I will not leave this unacceptable behaviour unsanctioned."