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Hands off! Newcastle reject Manchester United approach for Lewis Hall as Red Devils' left-back pursuit suffers major blow
Newcastle stand firm over Hall
Newcastle United have delivered a definitive blow to Manchester United’s summer transfer plans by informing the Old Trafford hierarchy that Hall is not for sale, according to Sky Sports. The Magpies officially rejected an initial enquiry from their Premier League rivals two weeks ago for the talented 21-year-old, who has quickly established himself as a key figure at St James' Park since making his move from Chelsea permanent.
The rejection comes despite Manchester United’s long-standing admiration for the player, with recruitment staff at Old Trafford having tracked his progress for several seasons. Hall initially joined Newcastle on loan from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 before making the move permanent in the summer of 2024. He currently has three years remaining on his contract on Tyneside, giving Newcastle all the leverage in negotiations.
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Carrick's defensive headache
The failure to land Hall leaves Manchester United manager Michael Carrick facing a daunting selection dilemma as the new season approaches. The Red Devils are currently operating with significantly depleted options on the left side of their backline following the departure of Tyrell Malacia on a free transfer.
With Malacia no longer at the club, the senior left-back duties fall almost exclusively on the shoulders of Luke Shaw. While Shaw remains a top-tier performer when fit, his injury history is a constant concern for the United coaching staff, and the England veteran now has only one year remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford.
Long-term interest remains unfulfilled
Manchester United’s pursuit of Hall is far from a reactionary move; the club has been linked with the versatile defender since the spring. Reports have indicated that Hall was identified as a primary target as early as March, with the recruitment department viewing him as the ideal profile to rejuvenate a maturing squad. Hall's stock has risen significantly, particularly after helping Newcastle lift the 2024–25 EFL Cup, and scouting reports have highlighted his ability to play in both defensive and midfield roles - a versatility that would have provided Carrick with much-needed tactical flexibility throughout a grueling domestic and continental campaign.
Despite the recent setback, the Manchester United hierarchy is expected to continue monitoring the market for alternative solutions, having already made significant strides in the transfer window with the arrivals of Andrey Santos, Karl Darlow, Youri Tielemans, Tynan Thompson, and Cristian Orozco. The club’s strategy for the remainder of the window remains focused on further strengthening the squad, with additional reinforcements in central midfield still being discussed as a high priority.
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Building on Carrick's Champions League return
Manchester United will kick off their new campaign on August 22 with an away fixture against Hull City, looking to build on their impressive resurgence under Carrick. The manager successfully restored the club's shine last term, guiding the Red Devils to a strong third-place finish in the Premier League and securing a much-anticipated return to the UEFA Champions League.
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