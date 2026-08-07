'He wanted to leave' - Newcastle director confirms Bruno Guimaraes forced Arsenal move after emotional transfer plea

Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson admitted that selling Guimaraes was never part of the club's summer strategy. However, the board had to react once the captain made his stance clear.

"What we had to weigh up was, very respectfully from Bruno with his behaviour towards us, very emotionally as well, he effectively told us he wanted to leave and move on," Wilson said, as quoted by BBC.

"That doesn't mean he can go, but it certainly plays a part in what our thinking is when we hit a certain range of number. There's no part in saying it was part of our strategy and was in our thinking this summer - it wasn't. But we have got to be flexible and react to things that happen."