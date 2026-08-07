Getty
'He wanted to leave' - Newcastle director confirms Bruno Guimaraes forced Arsenal move after emotional transfer plea
Guimaraes set for £75m Arsenal move
Arsenal are set to complete a £75 million move for Newcastle captain Guimaraes following a breakthrough in talks. The Brazilian midfielder reportedly bid a tearful farewell to his team-mates and staff at their pre-season training camp in Spain. The transfer represents a major blow for Newcastle, who did not intend to sell their talismanic leader this summer. However, the club felt compelled to act after the 28-year-old explicitly asked to move on.
- Getty
Captain's emotional plea forced Newcastle's hand
Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson admitted that selling Guimaraes was never part of the club's summer strategy. However, the board had to react once the captain made his stance clear.
"What we had to weigh up was, very respectfully from Bruno with his behaviour towards us, very emotionally as well, he effectively told us he wanted to leave and move on," Wilson said, as quoted by BBC.
"That doesn't mean he can go, but it certainly plays a part in what our thinking is when we hit a certain range of number. There's no part in saying it was part of our strategy and was in our thinking this summer - it wasn't. But we have got to be flexible and react to things that happen."
Financial satisfaction despite heavy squad loss
Guimaraes becomes the fourth key player to leave Newcastle in under a year. Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon recently joined Tottenham and Barcelona respectively, while Alexander Isak moved to Liverpool last summer. Chief executive David Hopkinson confirmed that Arsenal initially floated lower sums for the midfielder, who turns 29 in November. Nevertheless, Newcastle secured a fee that satisfied their financial expectations.
"You're dealing with very sophisticated actors on each side," he said. "That's what negotiation looks like. It's a fee that satisfies us. If you want to put a merchandising spin on it, it's the highest fee for a player in that position at that age, and all those things come into play.
"Is it a good deal for Newcastle United? I believe it is, but Arsenal are getting a very special player and person. It's worked from a financial perspective for both sides."
- AFP
Newcastle search for experienced midfield replacements
Newcastle are now actively working in the market to recruit a direct replacement before the transfer window closes on 1 September. The club plan to make a couple of further additions alongside a new midfielder. Four of Newcastle's five summer signings have been aged 20 and under. As a result, the Magpies are prioritising a player with more high-level experience to replace their departing skipper.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting