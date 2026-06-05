Ex-Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin agrees deal to replace Wilfried Zaha at MLS side after brief return to Ligue 1

According to L’Equipe, Saint-Maximin is set to call time on his brief return to French football with Lens to embark on a new chapter in Major League Soccer. The 29-year-old forward has reached an agreement to join Charlotte ahead of the upcoming American transfer window.

Despite strong resistance from Lens, who desperately wanted to retain his services for the upcoming campaign, the lucrative allure of moving stateside ultimately proved too strong for the player to turn down.