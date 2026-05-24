Wilfried Zaha leaves Charlotte FC after missing Ivory Coast World Cup squad

Zaha's impact in Charlotte was mixed, with the former Crystal Palace winger never fully establishing himself in MLS. He scored 13 goals and added 14 assists in 46 appearances for the club. Charlotte finished in the top four of the Eastern Conference during Zaha's first full season, but he was not named to the MLS All-Star team in 2025.

“The moment has come to say goodbye but I just wanted to thank Charlotte, the city, for welcoming me and my family with open arms and allowing me to fall in love with the game again. There’s been many highs and many lows but it’s about the journey in the end and I loved every minute,” the winger said on Instagram.